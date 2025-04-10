Redondo Rotary puts on new “South Bay Film Festival” Friday

The Rotary Club of Redondo Beach presents the inaugural “South Bay Film Festival,” Friday, April 11, at the Hermosa Beach Community Theater.

The event spotlights old movies filmed locally, as well as a contest for new shorts from student filmmakers, centered on the theme of “Kindness.”

The feature presentation is “Men at Work (1990)”, filmed in Redondo and Hermosa Beach, starring Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez. Shorts include “Skaterdater” (1965), heralded as the first skateboard movie; filmed in Torrance, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach and San Pedro; and the 2023 documentary “To Be Frank,” a tribute to Frank Paine.

“This festival is about celebrating our South Bay community – its history, its talent and its future,” said Mike Stark, of the Rotary Club of Redondo Beach. “We’re especially proud to support young storytellers and provide a platform for their voices.”

Screenings begin at 4:30 p.m., starting with the shorts, followed by an intermission, then “Men at Work,” expected to start about 6:30 p.m. ER