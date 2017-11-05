Redondo has rematch with Marymount in girls volleyball Division 1 semifinals

By Randy Angel

Looking to avenge a five-set loss to Marymount in September, Redondo’s girls volleyball team will have an opportunity to upset the top-seeded Sailors when the teams square off Tuesday in the CIF-Southern Section Division semifinals.

Marymount (29-7) will host the match against No. 5 Redondo (34-4) at 7 p.m.

Redondo advanced to the semifinals after defeating No. 4 Santa Margarita 25-14, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16 Saturday in Sea Hawk Pavilion.

After Redondo took a commanding lead winning the first two sets, Santa Margarita prevented the sweep scoring two straight points with the score tied 24-24 in the third set.

The loss served as a wake-up call for the Sea Hawks who jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the fourth set and held on for the victory.

USC-bound Brooklyn Schirmer recorded a team-high 17 kills for Redondo. Junior Jasmine Davis added 12 kills and freshman Kami Miner contributed with 11.

Redondo reach the quarterfinals after sweeping host Trabuco Hills on Thursday.

Mira Costa saw its season come to an end falling to second-seeded Mater Dei 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21 in the second round. Mater Dei (32-5) will play at No. 6 Corona del Mar (22-6) in the other semifinal match.

The CIF-SS Division 1 finals will be held Saturday at Cerritos College.

For results and brackets, visit cifss.org.