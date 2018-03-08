Redondo Nike Track Festival features two days of supreme competition

By Randy Angel

For the eighth year, Redondo will host one of the top track and field meets in the state when the 8th Annual Redondo Nike Track Festival kicks off Friday at 2 p.m. with the Distance and Throws Carnival.

A full day of competition follows in Sea Hawk Bowl on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

Approximately 1,800 medals will be presented to the athletes including the top five for individual events and top three for relay teams.

Trophies will be presented for top overall boys and girls varsity teams in the Distance Carnival, Throws Competition (Ironman ands Iron Maiden) and Saturday’s competition.

Invitational Team – Boy and Girl Varsity Divisions.

For more information, visit runruhs.com.

Mira Costa and Redondo prepared for the Redondo Nike Track Festival last Saturday competing in away meets.

Redondo participated in the Brea Relays with the boys team placing four relay teams in the top three and the girls placing three.

The Sea Hawk’s boys team won the 4×800 with a time of 8 minutes, 15.17 seconds and its ‘B’ team placed third (8:40.15).

Redondo also had the same finished in the the Distance Medley Relay with its ‘A’ team (10:50.70) and ‘B’ team (11:03.61).

The team placed second in the 4×100 (44.77) and third in the 4×400 (3:45.69) and 4×800.

Junior Anthony Zuanich finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.15.

In girls competition, Redondo won the 4×800 (9:54.42) and finished second in Distance Medley Relay (12:36.06) and the Sprint Medley Relay (1:54.84).

Individually, the Sea Hawks had three third-place finishers with junior Amari Turner (100, 12.76), sophomore Mia Fong (400, 1:03.17) and senior Sage Espy (100 hurdles, 17.60).

Mira Costa competed in the Palos Verdes Distance Day event but did not have any runners place in the top three.

Top 10 finishers for the boys team included Cole Gamble (8th, 3200, 10:04.20), Xavier Court (9th, 800, 2:01.16) and Cy Chittenden (9th, 1600, 4:34.17).

In girls competition, four Mustangs placed in the top 10 including junior Lucy Atkinson (6th, 3200, 11:48.60), and three in the 800 with juniors Brooke Inouye (5th, 2:28.20), Olivia Hacohen (6th, 2:29.30) along with sophomore Carmen Mel (9th, 2:32.79).

The West Torrance boys team took first and second in the 4×400 with times of 3:32.24 and 3:41.78 while Caleb Terrill placed second in the 800 with a mark of 1:57.85.

Palos Verdes had four top-three finishers in the girls competition with Grace Catena (2nd, 3200, 11:13.75), Samantha Steman (2nd, 1600, 5:09.54) and the Sea King’s 4×400 teams that placed 2nd and 3rd at 4:33.73 and 4:40.14, respectively.

On Wednesday, Mira Costa won its first Bay League meet with its boys and girls teams defeating Peninsula and Morningside.

Mira Costa will host its 4th Annual Mini Mustang Youth Track Meet on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

The “All Comers” meet allows each boy or girls to compete in three events a fee of $20 which includes a T-shirt.

Visit apm.activecommunities.com/mbxfoundation to register.

On Saturday, March 17, Mira Costa will host the Mustang Relays beginning at 8 a.m.

Redondo will host its first Bay League meet with Inglewood and Peninsula on Wednesday, March 14 before competing in the Mustang Relays and California Relay at Cerritos College on Saturday, March 17.

The Sea Hawks will compete in their second Bay League Meet on Wednesday, March 21 when they travel to Palos Verdes to take on the Sea Kings and Morningside.