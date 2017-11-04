Redondo staves off Mira Costa rally to win Battle at the Beach

By Randy Angel

Visiting Redondo secured second place in the Bay League and a CIF playoff berth Friday night quelling a Mira Costa rally in the final minute for a 27-23 victory.

Redondo retained possession of the perpetual trophy presented to the winning team of the rivalry game after defeating the Mustangs for the fourth consecutive year.

“Never a dull Costa game,” Redondo head coach Matt Ballard stated. “Our boys played their hearts out. “We enter “second season” now and plan to carry this huge Costa victory momentum into next week and hopefully deep into the playoff bracket.”

Holding a slim 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, Redondo scored 17 unanswered points to take a commanding 20-2 lead.

But Mira Costa fought back scoring the next 21 points. After a 1-yard dive for a touchdown by Jonah Tavai, the Mustangs recovered an onside kick and marched 30 yards culminated by Vashon Hill’s 7-yard touchdown run.

Mira Costa quarterback Nick Carpino later connected with Malachi McMahon for a 27-yard reception before McMahon scored on a 6-yard run giving the Mustangs their only lead of the game at 23-20.

With 2:20 remaining in regulation, Redondo answered with quarterback Jack Alexander’s 7-yard touchdown strike to Dawson Pierre to reclaim the lead.

Starting on its own 6-yard line, Mira Costa drove to the Redondo 15 but with 52 seconds left, Redondo’s Charles Watson intercepted a deflected pass to seal the victory.

Hobbled with an ankle sprain, Alexander was 13 of 30 passing for 167 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also rushed for 31 yards on eight carries.

DeMarcus Johnson was named Redondo’s Offensive Player of the Game, running for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Aidan Goldfield had three receptions for 62 yards in the win.

Senior defensive back Tyler Wunderli was selected Defensive Player of the Game, senior kicker/punter Adam Yorke was Special Teams Player of the Game and senior lineman Daniel Bermudez earned the Scout “Eager Beaver” Player of the Week honors.

McMahon recorded 166 total yards for Mira Costa while Carpino was 14 of 23 passing for 18 yards and Cody Kallenbach had five receptions for 72 yards.

Redondo (6-4, 4-1) will wait to find out who their Division 4 opponent will be when the CIF-Southern Section playoff pairings are announced Sunday at 10 a.m.

Mira Costa (4-6, 3-2) hopes to gain a playoff berth in Division 6. Bay League champion Palos Verdes (7-3, 5-0) will compete in Division 3.

For results, brackets and seedings, visit cifss.org.