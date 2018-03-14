Redondo has impressive performance at Nike Track Festivval

by Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls team had 11 top-10 finishers at the Nike Track Festival last weekend, led by Amari Turner who placed 2nd in the pole vault with a mark of 11 feet, 9 inches and 10th in the 100 with a time of 12.77.

“Overall, the meet went well despite the nasty weather,” Turner said. “The competition was amazing and I feel everyone brought their A game. I do regret not being able to clear 12-foot-3 because I was close to making it in all three attempts. I really wanted to win the coveted first place Nike Invitational backpack. I’m glad it’s still early in the season because I look forward to jumping in sunny California weather again.”

In the triple jump, Akaylah Hill finished 4th with a mark of 36-08.75 feet while teammate Mahkaia Lee placed 6th at 35-07.

In the 800, Isabella Landry (2:20.47) and Peyton Heiden (2:20.47) finished 7th and 8th, respectively while Molly Ann Hastings was 10th in the 1600 (5:14.07).

“The feeling of the meet and the excitement that was in the air was energizing,” Hastings said. “The idea of racing the best teams in the state was not only exhilarating but a call to action. I feel like we were all disappointed in the outcome of our 3200 meter relay due to the fact that we know we are not a second place team. We all need to put our minds to it and drop our time, and only then will we be successful.”

Kylee Kallick also placed 10th in the high jump with a mark of 4-09.

Redondo’s girls relay teams turned in impressive performances with the state’s second fastest time in the 4×800 (2nd, 9:32.97), sixth fastest in the 4×100 (3rd, 48.40) and seventh fastest in the Distance Medley Relay (4th, 12:36.61). The Sea Hawks also finished fifth in the 4×400 (4:22.76).

“Our 4×800 relay team was very disappointed with our 2nd place finish, however we know what we need to work on,” Heiden stated. “It’s only the beginning of the season and I know that we are going to go far.The atmosphere of the entire meet was invigorating. The bleachers were filled with people screaming and shouting. It instantly made you want to work harder. There was such an exciting vibe and each team had their own spark and eagerness to race which made me feel thrilled to race against them.”

Finishing in the top 10 for Mira Costa were Brigitte Grau (3rd, pole vault, 11-09), Samantha Ealy (9th, long jump, 16-07) and Aaliyah Graves (9th, triple jump, 34-05). Grau holds the sixth best mark in the state, clearing 12 feet in Mira Costa’s first Bay League meet.

The Mustang’s Distance Medley Relay finished 6th with a time of 11:50.01.

In boys competition, Redondo finished among the top 10 four times in three relay events. The Sea Hawks placed 4th in the 4×800 (8:02.37), 5th (7th in the state) and 10th in the Distance Medley Relay (10:42.95 and 10:54.62) and 10th in the Sprint Medley Relay (1:39.27).

In the 800, Cade Erickson placed 7th (1:59.69) and Alberto Aguilar finished 10th (2:00.16).

Mira Costa’s Cody Kallenbach finished 5th in 110 hurdles with a time of 15.39, Xavier Court placed 6th in the 1600 (4:19.57) and Andre Nieto was 7th in the 400 with a time of 51.23.

On Saturday, Mira Costa will host the Mustang Relays beginning at 8 a.m. The Mustangs will then compete in the Distance Meet of Champions at Azusa Pacific University and the Woodbridge Invitational both on Saturday, March 24.

Redondo hosted its first Bay League meet with Inglewood and Peninsula on Wednesday before competing in the Mustang Relays and California Relay at Cerritos College on Saturday.

The Sea Hawks will compete in their second Bay League Meet on Wednesday, March 21 when they travel to Palos Verdes to take on the Sea Kings and Morningside.

Redondo will also compete at the Azusa Pacific University Distance Meet of Champions where five Sea Hawks hold top-10 records.

Chloe Curtis continue to hold her record of 10:31.24 in the 3200 set in 2010 and in the 800, Amber Gore (2014, 2:11.86) and Curtis (2009, 2:12.10) are 4th and 5th in the 800, respectively.

In 2013, Kayla Ferron ran the 7th-fastest time in the mile (4:55.97) and Lyndsey Mull has the 8th fastest time in the 1600 (4:53.49) set in 2012.