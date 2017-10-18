Redondo girls volleyball team to host Varsity Power Classic tournament

By Randy Angel

Prior to facing each other on Tuesday in the regular-season finale, with a share of the Bay League girls volleyball crown on the line, Mira Costa and Redondo will prepare for the playoffs in highly competitive tournaments this weekend.

Redondo defeated host Mira Costa 21-25, 27-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 in the first meeting between the teams on Oct. 5.

Mira Costa travels north to Santa Barbara to play in the Tournament of Champions while Redondo stays home to host its own 28-team Varsity Power Classic with pool play beginning Friday at 3:30 p.m. Gold, Silver and Bronze Division competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Redondo, South Torrance and West Torrance, respectively.

Redondo is ranked No. 5 in CIF-Southern Section Division 1 and is the top seed in Pool 1 and will play Marlborough, Los Osos (No. 9, Div. 2) and Oxnard.

Also competing at Redondo on Friday will be teams in Pools 2, 3 and 4. Pool 2 includes Long Beach Poly (No. 6, Div. 1), Burroughs, Santa Monica (No. 3, Div. 4) and the Redondo junior varsity team.

Pool 3 consists of Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (No. 2, Div. 2), Valencia, Timberline and Millikan. Competing in Pool 4 will be San Diego’s Scripps Ranch (No. 7, Div. 1), Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman (No. 3 in Nevada), Notre Dame Academy (No. 9, Div. 3( and Rio Mesa.

Playing at West Torrance will be Pool 5 teams Westlake (No. 5, Div. 2), Bakersfield Christian (No. 7, Central Section), Buena and West Torrance.

Competing at South Torrance will be Pool 6 teams Garces Memorial of Bakersfield (No. 3, Central Section), San Clemente, South Torrance, St. Lucy’s along with Pool 7 squads Palos Verdes (No. 6, Div. 2), Palisades (No. 1, LA City Div. 1), Village Christian and Chino Hills.

All-day tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children.