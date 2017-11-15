Advertisement
Redondo girls volleyball team seeded fifth in SoCal Open Division

Senior setter Kira Zimmerman and the Redondo Sea Hawks have their sights set on a State Open Division Championship. Photo by Ray Vidal

by Randy Angel

Despite losing to top-seeded Marymount in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semifinals, Redondo’s girls volleyball team earned a No. 5 seed in the CIF State SoCal Open Division. The Sea Hawks will travel to San Diego for a 7 p.m. first-round match on Thursday.

Redondo (34-5) will take on fourth-seeded Canyon Crest Academy (26-9, with the winner advancing to play the winner between No. 1 Torrey Pines and No. 8 Corona del Mar in the second round on Tuesday.

The other half of the SoCal bracket consists of No. 2 Mater Dei, who opens with visiting No. 7 Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) and No. 3 Marymount, who hosts No. 6 Central (Fresno).

The SoCal Regional championship will be played on Saturday, Nov. 25. The winner will take on the Northern California champion in the State Championship match Saturday, Dec. 2 at  6:30 p.m. at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.

