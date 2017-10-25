Redondo sweeps Mira Costa to win Bay League girls volleyball championship

By Randy Angel

A healthy Redondo girls volleyball team is firing on all cylinders at just the right time as the Sea Hawks prepare to make their drive for CIF-Southern Section and State Division 1 titles.

Ranked No. 4 in CIF-SS Division 1, Redondo (30-1) won its own Varsity Power Classic on Saturday before sweeping visiting Mira Costa 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 Tuesday night.

The win gave Coach Tommy Chaffins’ Redondo squad a perfect 10-0 record in the Bay League and the outright championship.

Brooklyn Schirmer, who had nursed a shoulder injury earlier this season, led Redondo with 11 kills.

Playoff pairings will be announced Thursday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. and available at cifss.org.

Redondo was tested in the championship of the Varsity Power Classic but reeled off the final five points to defeat Sierra Canyon (No. 2, Div. 3) 14-25, 25-11, 15-10.

The Sea Hawks won Pool 1 with victories over Marlborough, Los Osos (No. 8, Div. 2) and Oxnard the, on Saturday recorded sweeps of Burroughs (No. 10, Div. 3), Buena, Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas (No. 3 in Nevada) in quarterfinals and Valencia (No. 5, CIF-SS Div 2) in semifinals.

Schirmer and Nalani Iosia were named Co-MVPs of the tournament.

Mira Costa will look to regroup under first-year head coach Austin Rester. The Mustangs competed in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions last weekend where they lost to Torrey Pines 3-1 who is the No. 1 ranked team in the state and No. 9 in the nation, then swept Ventura but fell to Rancho Cucamonga 3-1.