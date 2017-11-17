Redondo begins State Open Division playoffs with road win

by Randy Angel

Following its loss to Marymount in the CIF-Southern Section semifinals, Redondo’s girls volleyball team faced a long nine-day layoff much of the time honing their skills while waiting to see who they would face in the State Southern California Regional tournament.

Any signs of rust were not apparent Thursday evening when the No. 5 Sea Hawks played at No. 4 Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego.

Redondo won the hard-fought battle rebounding from a 23-25 loss in the first set to capture the next two 25-20, 25-21.

Another 23-25 loss in the fourth set forced a pressure-filled fifth game to 15 points which would determine whose season would come to an end.

Tied 5-5, senior Brooklyn Schirmer sided-out then had her longest serving run of the season with eight points that included two aces. The USC-bound outside hitter finished with a team-high 23 kills.

“It was a great match. CCA played us toe to toe,” Redondo coach Tommy Chaffins said. “Brooklyn was outstanding all night. We’re happy to be moving on.”

Kami Miner finished with 19 kills and three stuff blocks for the Sea Hawks. Libero Nalani Iosia recorded 16 digs, six assists and had four aces, including two early in the fifth set.

Redondo (35-5) will make another long trip south on Tuesday when the Sea Hawks take on top-seeded Torrey Pines (33-3) in the regional semifinals.

“We know going to Torrey Pines is a difficult task, but our team has embraced difficult challenges all season long,” Chaffins said. “We are honored to be one of the final four teams in all of Southern California in the highest division.”

Torrey Pines is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 5 in the MaxPreps national poll. Redondo is ranked No. 6 in the state and 32nd nationally.

The teams have played common opponents this season. In September, both teams fell to Marymount and at the Durango Fall Classic Las Vegas, both teams lost to Assumption of Louisville, Kentucky.

Facing Marymount again, Torrey Pines won its rematch with the Sailors but Redondo fell to their rivals in the CIF-SS semifinals. Both teams also have wins against Santa MArgarita and Canyon Crest Academy.

In the other regional semifinal, No. 2 Mater Dei (35-5) hosts No. 3 Marymount (31-8).

The regional championships will be held Saturday Nov. 25 followed the State championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.