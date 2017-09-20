Redondo girls volleyball team makes a statement in Las Vegas

by Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls volleyball team proved it will be the favorite to reclaim the Bay League title after an impressive runner-up performance at the prestigious 64-team Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas last weekend.

The Sea Hawks moved up three spots to No 5 in the nation in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 poll, after losing to No. 4 Assumption of Louisville, Kentucky 25-16, 25-9 in the finals but bested the other six CIF-Southern Section Division 1 teams who finished in the top 15.

The finish marked the first time Redondo had reached the championship match of the tournament, losing in the semifinals in 2012 and 2014.

Redondo recorded sweeps against pool play opponents Flintridge Sacred Heart, Bonneville (Idaho Falls, ID) and St. Lucy’s before defeating St. Ignatius 25-23, 25-14 in the qualifying round to advance to the Championship Bracket.

In the semifinals, Redondo Union rallied to defeat Kamehameha (Honolulu, HI) 15-25, 25-19, 25-23 before taking on Assumption in the finals.

“I really felt our depth was key to the tournament,” Redondo head coach Tommy Chaffins said. “In our last match on Friday, we got a chance to rest some players and all of our players got to play. On Saturday, besides the fine play from all tournament selections Jasmine Davis, Nalani Iosia, and freshman Kami Miner, we received great leadership from Kira Zimmerman, great left-side play from Jylen Whitten, and outstanding middle play from Jody Smith and Brooklyn Schirmer. In the quarterfinals, freshman Jesse Szymanski came off the bench and provided a real spark and so did Lauren Osborne in the semifinals.”

Chaffins is anxiously awaiting two key players to fully recover from injuries.

“We’re hoping Kyla Doig can bring her competitiveness and championship experience and make our product even better,” Chaffins said. “When Brooklyn Schirmer played in Durango, she could only block and tip, but she brought such experience and high skill set that even though she couldn’t swing, she brought tremendous value to our team.”

Mira Costa finished tied for 15th at Durango. After winning its pool with victories over Village Christian, Pleasant Grove (Utah) and Centennial (Las Vegas, NV), the Mustangs lost to Kamehameha 25-19., 25-20 dropping the team into the Silver Division.

After a 25-18, 25-16 loss to CIF-SS Division 1 rival Marymount, Mira Costa was defeated by Iolani (Honolulu, HI) 25-16, 25-16 on the Consolation Semifinals but has moved into the No. 10 position in the CIF-SS Division 1 rankings..

Redondo is now ranked No. 3 in CIF-SS Division 1 and concluded its tough non-league schedule this week with matches against division opponents Mater Dei (No. 1) and Marymount (No. 4).

The Sea Hawks begin Bay League action Tuesday at Inglewood before hosting Peninsula in a 4:30 p.m match on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Mira Costa opened Bay League competition hosting Peninsula on Tuesday and will travel to Mater Dei for a 6:30 p.m. match Friday and Palos Verdes (No. 7, Div. 2) on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. contest.