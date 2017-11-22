Redondo girls fall in Division 1 volleyball regional semifinals

by Randy Angel

Once again, Redondo’s girls volleyball team could not get past the semifinal hurdle in the postseason, falling to top-seeded Torrey Pines in a hard-fought five game match in the Southern California Regional Division 1 playoffs.

In the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semifinal, the Sea Hawks were defeated by eventual runner-up Marymount.

Ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 5 in the nation, Torrey Pines (34-3) was pushed to the limit by fifth-seeded Redondo (35-6) escaping with a 25-17, 16-25, 25-16, 8-25, 18-16 victory.

Redondo carried the momentum from its fourth-game rout into the fifth set jumping out to a 9-5 lead, but Torrey Pines rallied to tie the score at 11. Then the sea-saw battle began but the Falcon’s serving game was too much for the Sea Hawks.

“We know going to Torrey Pines would be a difficult task, but our team has embraced difficult challenges all season long,” Chaffins said. “We are honored to be one of the final four teams in all of Southern California in the highest division.”

Redondo was led by USC-bound Brooklyn Schirmer who posted 26 kills. Freshman Kami Miner contributed with 21 kills and 22 assists, Jylen Whitten had eight kills and Madison Turner recorded six kills.

Sophomore libero Nalani Iosia continued her hot hand at the line serving four aces.

Torrey Pines will host CIF-SS Division 1 champion and second-seeded Mater Dei in the regional final Saturday.

Redondo reached the semifinals with a thrilling five-set win over host Canyon Crest Academy of San Diego.

Rebounding from a 23-25 loss in the first set to capture the next two 25-20, 25-21, Redondo suffered another 23-25 loss in the fourth set.

Tied 5-5 in the final set to 15 points, senior Brooklyn Schirmer sided-out then had her longest serving run of the season with eight points that included two aces. She finished with a team-high 23 kills.

“It was a great match. CCA played us toe to toe,” Redondo coach Tommy Chaffins said. “Brooklyn was outstanding all night.”

Miner finished with 19 kills and three stuff blocks for the Sea Hawks. Iosia recorded 16 digs, six assists and had four aces, including two early in the fifth set.