Third-seeded Redondo rolls on to girls soccer quarterfinals

By Randy Angel

After defeating Chaminade 4-0 in the Division 2 playoff opener, third-seeded Redondo (11-9-2) beat Claremont 3-1 on Tuesday and will advance to face San Luis Obispo in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The winner will advance to face the Sunny Hills-Villa Park victor in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Carolyn Koutures tied Claremont in the 36th minute and Elle Marine scored the winning goal in the 50th minute. Koutures scored her second goal of the game in the 76th minute.

“We started off shaky and gave up a goal in the fifth minute with a defensive error,” Redondo coach Shelly Marsden said. “But then we picked up our momentum and tied it in the 36th minute. Claremont was a very strong team, though, and gave us everything we could handle all the way to the final whistle.”

Mira Costa (14-6) dropped its first-round game at Canyon/Anaheim 2-1.

In Division 3, Peninsula (16-1-4) knocked out Sonora 1-0 in the opening round and beat Serrano 2-1 on Tuesday. The Panthers advance to play No. 2 Mayfair in the quarterfinals on Friday.

West Torrance (14-7-2) eliminated Alta Loma 4-1 before defeating Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 4-3 on penalty kicks after tying the Knights 3-3 in on Tuesday. West advances to take on Flintridge Prep on Friday.

In Division 3, North Torrance (16-7-2) defeated Poly/Pasadena then fell to No. 4 Centennial/Corona 2-1 on Tuesday.

In Division 4, Bishop Montgomery (16-4-3) defeated Chino 4-1 before being shutout 6-0 at Ventura on Tuesday.

After edging Viewpoint 3-2, El Segundo (9-12-1) lost 4-1 at Great Oak on Tuesday.

Visit cifss.org for all scores and schedules.