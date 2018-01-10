Redondo enters Bay League girls basketball action on a roll

by Randy Angel

Riding a nine-game winning streak, Redondo’s girls basketball team is prepared for its Bay League schedule that began Tuesday with a home game against Morningside and will continue Friday at Inglewood and Tuesday at Palos Verdes. League games are slated for 6 p.m.

Redondo entered the week with a 9-3 record after winning its second consecutive tournament title. The Sea Hawks captured the Legacy Winter Classic Friday with a 54-48 win against Fairfax.

Redondo has enjoyed the return of key players from injury including junior Jasmine Davis who recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds against Fairfax. Senior Isaan Taylor posted 15 points and sophomore Alyssa Munn recorded 12 points, five assists and five steals before being named tournament MVP.

Redondo Coach Marcelo Enriquez is excited about the improving health of his team. Playing in only her third game of the season after suffering an ACL injury, sophomore Anna Johnson scored 17 points in the Sea Hawk’s 50-38 victory over Narbonne in the semifinals.

Redondo opened the tournament with a 66-25 win against host Legacy then reached the semifinals with a 61-27 rout of Mission Oak when Kennedy Jackson scored nine points and Calli Stokes, Megan Ngo and Taylor each added eight points for the Sea Hawks.

“Winning the Legacy tournament was another big confidence builder for the team,” Enriquez said. “This was the first tournament for three of our players, two who (Davis and Johnson) have been out with an injury and one, Lauren Chao who was a 30 day sit out after transferring from Mira Costa.

“The girls played hard and were very unselfish on the offensive end. The strength of this year’s team would be our depth, chemistry and talent. This team has an opportunity to do great things this year. We’ll see how things play out.”

Redondo continued to roll with a 56-34 win Saturday against Independence of Bakersfield in the Matt Denning Hoops Classic.

On Tuesday, Redondo routed visiting Morningside 79-9 led by Johnson’s 15 points.

The Sea Hawks will play Eagle Rock Monday at 6:20 p.m. in the 4th Annual MLK Cavalier Extravaganza at Serra High School in Gardena.

Mira Costa (7-7) played its first game of 2018 with its Bay League opener against visiting Peninsula on Tuesday defeating the Panthers 58-43. The Mustangs will play at Palos Verdes on Friday before facing Narbonne Monday at 3:40 p.m. in the MLK Cavalier Extravaganza.

Tickets for the Serra event are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.