Redondo girls reach Division 2AA basketball finals

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls basketball team continued its quest for a CIF title, defeating Mark Keppel 53-36 in the semifinals Saturday night.

The Sea Hawks have outscored opponents 221-139 in their four playoff victories while getting support from a variety of players.

Top-seeded Redondo (25-5) will take on No. 4 Lynwood (21-6) in the CIF-SS Division 2AA championship game Saturday at 8 p.m. at Colony High School in Ontario.

Redondo jumped out to a 13-0 lead against Mark Keppel and continued to make a statement throughout the game, thwarting the Aztecs 3-point game.

Despite trailing by only nine points going into the final quarter, Redondo expanded its lead with four minutes remaining.

Sophomore Anna Johnson scored and Isaan Taylor’s block gave Johnson another chance with a pull-up jump shot.

Johnson scored on another jumper and Alyssa Munn’s 3-pointer with 53 seconds left provided the win for the Sea Hawks.

Johnson led the Sea Hawks with 11 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Freshman Calli Stokes had 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Jasmine Davis added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Taylor finished with eight points, five rebounds, a steal and a block.

The championship game is Redondo’s first since defeating Mira Costa 60-37 in the 2AA title game in 2015.

In Division 1, West Torrance (26-4) defeated Los Alamitos 48-40 and will face Chaminade (21-7) in the championship game Saturday at 6 p.m. at Felix Event Center on the campus of Azusa Pacific University.

In the elite Open Division, Bishop Montgomery ran over Ribet Academy 72-54 and will host Serra at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the Consolation Championship and fifth place.