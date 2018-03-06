Redondo’s girls basketball team reclaims CIF crown for Div. 2AA top seed

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls basketball team won its second CIF championship in four years Saturday with a fourth quarter outburst to defeat Lynwood 55-43.

Holding a slim 2-point lead heading into the final quarter, Redondo (26-5) recorded the first eight points to pull away from Lynwood, a team that had defeated the Sea Hawks on Nov. 29.

After the Knights held a 27-20 lead in the third quarter, Redondo came back to take the lead on a 3-point shot by Dylan Horton.

Redondo’s top scorer, Anna Johnson, was forced to leave the game late in the game with a leg injury, but not before scoring 15 points.

Horton added 10 points and Jasmine Davis recorded eight points and 13 rebounds.

“Saturday’s game was very exciting to say the least,” Redondo coach Marcelo Enriquez said. “Our kids started out the game very nervous and it showed, being the fact that we were down 17-10 after one quarter. The kids started to relax a bit in the second quarter and by halftime we were only down 23-20.

“The girls did a great job of playing team defense in the second half and we also hit four 3-point shots in the second half. I believe the team has a good shot to reach the finals, if we can stay focused.”

Redondo earned the top spot in the State Division 2 Southern Section playoffs which began Wednesday with the Sea Hawks hosting No. 16 Birmingham. The winner will take on the victor between No. 8 Glendora and No. 9 Righetti Saturday at 6 p.m.

Regional semifinals take place Tuesday, March 13 with the finals being held on Saturday, March 17. The State Championship will take place Saturday, March 24 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

After winning the CIF-SS Open Division Consolation Championship with a 71-69 overtime victory over Serra, Bishop Montgomery (21-9) is the top seeded team in the State Division 1 playoffs and hosted No. 16 El Camino Real on Wednesday.

The winner advances to Saturday’s second round and will take on the Chaminade-Granada Hills Charter winner.

Also in Division 1, West Torrance (27-4) is ranked No. 7 and hosted Alemany in the first round with the winner advancing to face the victor between No. 2 Serra and No. 15 Eagle Rock.

The Warriors captured the CIF-SS Division 1 title with a thrilling 46-45 victory over Chaminade.

In Division 4, No. 6 Rolling Hills Prep (26-2) defeated Cathedral City 76-61 in the CIF-SS Division 4A championship game.

The Huskies faced No. 10 Vista in its State playoff opener on Wednesday with the winner advancing to take on the Eastlake-Providence winner on Saturday.

For complete schedules and results, visit cifstate.org.