Redondo girls basketball team to host Los Altos in second round
By Randy Angel
Redondo’s girls basketball team (22-5) hosts Los Altos (21-6) in the Division 2AA playoffs Saturday at 7 p.m. after running over Agoura 65-21 in its opening-round win.
Anna Johnson’s 13 point, six assists, six rebounds and three assists paved the way for Redondo in its win against Agoura.
Ashlynn Autrey added 11 points and 11 rebounds and Dylan Horton chipped in with eights points for the Sea Hawks.Los Altos eliminated Leuzinger 72-58 in the first round on Thursday.Mira Costa (15-13) dropped its first-round game 53-31 to No. 3 Lynwood.
In Division 1 West Torrance (23-4) eliminated Cantwell Sacred Heart 66-28 and hits the road to play Rosary Academy (17-10) on Saturday. North Torrance (16-11) fell to host Santa Barbara 76-68.
In Division 3A, Peninsula (15-12) defeated Moorpark 66-51 and will host Whittier Christian (21-7) on Saturday.
In Division 3AA, Palos Verdes (16-10) saw its season come to an end with a 71-45 loss at Mayfair.
InDivision 4A, Chadwick (16-7) fell to La Quinta 41-28.
For results and opponents, visit cifss.org.
