Redondo’s girls basketball team advances to second round of Division 2 State playoffs

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls basketball team easily advanced to the second round of the State Regional Division 2 playoffs but the Sea Hawks will have their work cut out for them when they face an undefeated team in the second round on Saturday.

Top-seeded Redondo (27-5) defeated No. 16 Birmingham 77-42 Wednesday after sprinting out to a 37-20 halftime lead.

Freshman Calli Stokes and junior Kennedy Jackson each scored 14 points to lead Redondo while junior Dylan Horton recorded 12 points.

Senior Ashlynn Autrey, sophomore Lauren Chao and senior Isaan Taylor, who also grabbed seven rebounds, each scored 12 points for Redondo.

The Sea Hawks host No. 6 Glendora (32-0) Saturday at 6 p.m. Semifinals will be held Tuesday followed by the Regional finals on Saturday, March 17.

Championships games will be held at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Saturday, March 24.

Second-seeded Lynwood, who Redondo defeated to earn the CIF-SS Division 2AA championship, earned the No. 2 seed but was upset by by No. 15 Cathedral Catholic 52-50 in the opening round.

In Division 1, No. 1 Bishop Montgomery (22-9) beat No. 16 El Camino Real 63-56 and will host No. 8 Granada Hills Charter (27-5) in the second round.

Seventh-ranked West Torrance (27-5) saw its season come to an end with a 53-47 loss to No. 10 Alemany.

In Division 4, No. 6 Rolling Hills Prep (27-2) had little trouble defeated No. 11 Vista 81-51. The Huskies advance to play at third-seeded Eastlake on Saturday.