Redondo’s girls basketball squad hands undefeated team first loss

By Randy Angel

Coming off a five-week layoff with two torn ligaments, Dylan Horton was more than up to the task Saturday when the junior led Redondo’s girls basketball team to an impressive win against previously undefeated Glendora.

Horton posted a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the CIF-SS Division 2AA champion Sea Hawks (28-5) to a 58-41 quarterfinal victory in the State tournament over the CIF-SS Division 2A champs.

Guarding Glendora’s top player, Horton was on fire through the game, posting seven points in the opening quarter and having 12 to help Redondo hold a 27-19 lead going into halftime.

Glendora cut the lead to four in the third quarter, but Redondo responded with an 11-0 outburst to go ahead 40-25.

Jasmine Davis contributed with 17 points for Redondo who will host No. 12 Westchester (26-10) in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The winner advances to the State Regional Championships and will face the winner between No. 3 San Marcos and No. 13 Cathedral Catholic on Saturday at The Pyramid in Long Beach on Saturday.

The State Championship is slated for Saturday, March 24 at the Golden One Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March, 24.