Top-seeded Redondo girls basketball team on a roll

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls basketball team (22-5) reached the Division 2AA quarterfinals with a thrilling 44-41 victory over visiting Los Altos Saturday and will travel to take on Foothill/Santa Ana in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The winner advances to the semifinals where it will face the Newbury Park-Mark Keppel winner on Saturday.

Dylan Horton led the Sea Hawks in scoring with 19 points adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Isaan Taylor chipped in with six points and 14 rebounds while Calli Stokes added six points and four rebounds.

“We will be playing at Foothill from Santa Ana on Wednesday at 7 p.m.” Redondo coach Marcelo Enriquez said. “Even though we are the one seed, the road to the Finals is always tough, being that everyone loves to play their best against the top seeded team. Having said that, I do believe that this team has an excellent opportunity to get to the finals if they can stay focused on the task at hand.”

Redondo opened the postseason with a 65-21 win over Agoura and was led by Anna Johnson’s 13 point, six assists, six rebounds and three assist game.

Ashlynn Autrey added 11 points and 11 rebounds and Horton chipped in with eight points for the Sea Hawks.

Mira Costa (15-12) dropped its playoff opener 53-31 to No. 3 Lynwood.

In Division 3A, Peninsula (16-12) defeated Moorpark 66-52 and Whittier Christian 64-41. The Panthers will travel to take on Ocean League co-champion Beverly Hills Wednesday with the winner facing the Claremont-Saugus victor on Saturday.

For results and opponents, visit cifss.org.