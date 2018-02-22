Advertisement
Redondo on a roll in Division 2AA basketball playoffs

Redondo sophomore point guard Alyssa Munn drives to the basket during a Sea Hawk playoff game. Top-seeded Redondo host No. 4 Mark Keppel in the Division 2AA semifinals on Saturday. Photo by Ray Vidal

By Randy Angel

Top-seeded Redondo continued to dominate in the Division 2AA playoffs eliminating Foothill 60-41 in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Redondo (24-5) will host No. 4 Mark Keppel in the semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m. Aliso Niguel hosts hosts No. 3 Lynwood in the other semifinal matchup.

Junior guard Dylan Horton led the Sea Hawks with 21 points, including second-half three 3-pointers, in the victory over Foothill.

Alyssa Munn recorded 11 points and Anna Johnson added 10 points for Redondo who opened up a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In Division 1, West Torrance (25-4) knocked off third-seeded Long Beach Poly 36-32 and will take on Los Alamitos (25-5) in the semifinals on Saturday.

In Division 3A, Peninsula (16-13) was eliminated by No. 2 Beverly Hills (22-5) who will play at Saugus (22-7) in the semifinals.

For results and schedules, visit cifss.org.

by Randy Angel

