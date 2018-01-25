Redondo girls basketball team runs by Mira Costa

by Randy Angel

Ranked sixth in the South Bay, Redondo’s girls team had little trouble cruising to a 56-23 home victory over Mira Costa

Redondo (15-4, 4-1) was led by Alyssa Munn and Jasmine Davis who scored 10 points apiece. Davis also contributed with 10 rebounds

Lauren Chao scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Sea Hawks while Ashlynn Autrey scored six points and had eight rebounds.

Redondo led 21-6 at halftime and remains in a first place tie with Palos Verdes (14-7, 4-1).

Haley Herdman led the Mustangs (10-11, 3-2) with nine points. The teams will meet again Thursday Feb. 8 at Mira Costa.

After its 55-51 loss at Palos Verdes, Redondo’s girls throttled Peninsula 69-22 on Friday before dropping its game against rival Mira Costa.

The Sea Hawks travel to Morningside Friday before hosting St. Anthony on Saturday. Redondo returns to Bay League action on Tuesday.

After defeating Inglewood 77-32, Mira Costa dropped a heartbreaker with a 55-54 loss to Legacy in a game played at Narbonne.

The Mustangs resume league action Friday at Peninsula, then host Torrance on Saturday before returning to Bay League competition Tuesday against Palos Verdes.

All games are scheduled for 6 p.m.