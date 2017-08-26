Redondo kicks off gridiron season with a road loss

By Randy Angel

Heading into the season opener at Rancho Mirage in Moreno Valley Friday night, Redondo head football coach Matt Ballard hoped to have some questions answered regarding his team.

How will the depth of his squad be tested? How will his new offense perform? Who among the many new players at skill positions will step up to help replace the departure of two vital weapons?

One position Ballard was not concerned about was quarterback where Jack Alexander returns as signal caller for the Sea Hawks. The senior threw two touchdown passes and ran for 103 yards in former Banning head coach and new Redondo offensive Coordinator John Aponte’s spread offense.

Rancho Verdes avenged last year’s 28-22 season-opening loss at Redondo with a 45-27 victory. The Mustangs.went 11-2 last season losing in the Division 3 semifinals to eventual champion Edison.

“We were an inconsistent team,” Ballard stated. “At times the offense looked highly productive and explosive, and other times we shot ourselves in the foot. The special teams did a solid job, blocking two punts and ‘flipping the field’ several times. However, our defense was plagued with poor tackling, and didn’t help give us enough opportunities to get the ball back.”

Junior offensive lineman Dajuanye “DJ” Wingfield was selected by the coaching staff as Redondo’s Offensive Player of the Game and junior defensive back Aidan Goldfield was named Defensive Player of the Game.

Special Teams Player of the Game honors went to sophomore Drew Wilson and the Scout “Eager Beaver” Player of the Week was sophomore offensive/defensive lineman Thor Reneau.

“We have good team unity and our returning linemen are the strength of our team,” Ballard said.

The line is led by Christian Islas and supported by Jayden Gregorio, Autasi Leiato, Jesus Ramirez, John Welder and Wingfield.

They will be relied on heavily to protect Alexander and open holes for Bobby Moore and DeMarcus Johnson. Goldfield is expected to be Alexander’s main target as the Sea Hawks attempt to replace running back Jermar Jefferson and receiver Julian Woodard who transferred to Narbonne after amassing a combined 1,340 rushing yards, 903 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns last season.

Moore, an All-Bay League defensive back, leads the Sea Hawk secondary and linebacker Aaron Hatfield Redondo’s defense in the trenches..

Redondo is coming off a 7-5 season and a share of the Bay League title with Mira Costa and Palos Verdes.

The Sea Hawks play a non-league schedule with opponents having a combined 43-11 record in 2016. The squad returns to Sea Hawk Bowl

Redondo returns home to face Villa Park Friday. Villa Park won its season opener in Hawaii defeating Honolulu Damien 14-6.

The Sea Hawks host Westchester on Friday, Sept. 8, then will make a quick jaunt down the road to take on former Bay League rival West Torrance.

Redondo wraps up its non-league schedule with a home game against Sierra Canyon who is coming off an undefeated season at 16-0 winning the CIF-SS Division 4 and State Division 2A championships.

All non-league games are slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Mira Costa on the road

Mira Costa begins its 2017 campaign with three straight road games beginning with St. Francis on Friday.

The Golden Knights are coming off a 9-2 season losing in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.

“Our non-league schedule will be tough,” Mira Costa head coach Don Morrow said. “St Francis, is a tremendous program from the La Canada area. We then play La Serna for the third straight year. They have had great success over the last several years.”

On Friday, Sept, 15 the Mustangs play at El Segundo, who went 10-2 last season including a 18-14 win at Mira Costa.

Mira Costa plays its first home game Friday, Sept. 22 against former Bay League rival West Torrance before concluding its non-league schedule hosting South Hills the following week. a very well-coached West squad. Week 5 is a South Hills.

“We like our team. They have trained hard for many months now,” Morrow said. “We are fit, strong and well-conditioned. We have depth at running back and wide receiver and our quarterback returns which is always a bonus at the high school level. Like most teams we are breaking in some new offensive linemen but they are coming together and will be very well coached.”

The Mustangs return junior quarterback Reed Vabrey who led the team to a 6-2 record after starter David Arredondo suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game of the 2016 season.

Vabrey will utilize a strong running game that features Vashon Hill, Evanson Franck-Love and Jonah Tavai..

Ryan Ohanesian and Robert Fiene return to anchor offensive line.

Morrow is excited about his defense that is led by nose guard Jonah Tavai and linebacker Cody Kallenbach. Malachi McMahon is expected to be a force at linebacker.

Franck-Love and Cole Trejo anchor the defensive backfield.