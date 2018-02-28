Redondo looks to repeat as track and field champions

by Randy Angel

Although it’s early in the track and field season, Redondo has four relay teams ranked in the top 10 in the state.

Redondo’s boys 4×800 team posted a time of 8 minutes, 2.68 seconds to win the Louis Zamperini Invitational and is ranked second in the state.

The Sea Hawk’s Distance Medley Relay team is ranked eighth in the state with a time of 11.09:82 and its Sprint Medley Relay is ninth with a mark of 3:47.33, both set at the Zamperini event.

Redondo’s boys team has won four consecutive Bay League titles while the girls squad has been undefeated in the Bay League for eight straight years.

The Sea Hawk’s boys team is led by Ben Tait, a 2-time CIF qualifier in the mile, along with CIF qualifiers Farooq Tarig (800) and Cade Erickson (middles distances).

Other Sea Hawks to watch will be defending Bay League champion Anthony Zuanich in the 100 and 200, Alberto Aguilar in the middle distances and Vernon Pierce in the shot put and discus.

“We have a very strong and balanced team with an eye on another title” Coach Bob Leetch said. “Hurdler Nathan Ladabouche is expected to have a breakout year.”

Potential standouts for the girls squad are State qualifier in the pole vault Amari Turner, two-time CIF qualifier Akaylah Hill in the long and triple jump and CIF 800-meter qualifier Peyton Heiden.

Kiley Kallick returns as the defending Bay League champion in the high jump. Others to watch will be Molly Hastings (3,200 and mile), Indica Showell (sprints), Akai Lee (sprints and jumps), Ashley Rodriguez (shot put) and Nicole Ellis (discus).

“The girls program has been a great source of pride at our high school,” Leetch stated. “Their record of excellence over the past several years has been remarkable.”

Up next for Redondo is a trip to Brea Olinda High School for the Brea Relays on Saturday as the squad prepares for its Nike Track Festival, one of the largest track meets in the U.S., on Friday and Saturday, Mar. 9-10.

The Throw and Distance Carnival begin Friday at 2 p.m. followed by Saturday’s action which starts at 8 a.m. and includes the remainder of events.

For information and results regarding Redondo track and field program, visit runruhs.com.

Rival Mira Costa is relying on its distance runners on the girls side.

“I think this is somewhat of a rebuilding year for girls track at Mira Costa,” Coach Renee Williams-Smith said. “As usual, Costa’s strength on the distance side are the 2-milers. We have sophomores Olivia Hacohen and Brooke Inouye in the 1,600 and 3,200. Junior Lucy Atkinson had a strong cross country season so we are looking forward to seeing what she can do as well. We have a fairly young team who are competitive and ready to start this season.”

In other events the Mustangs have junior Brigette Grau, who was a 2017 CIF State Finalist in the pole vault and junior Amari Frasier who qualified for CIF.

“In the sprints we have senior Aaliyah Graves who is a strong sprinter/jumper for the Mustangs who also qualified for CIF in 2017.” Mira Costa Head Coach Moe Russell stated. “In the jumps, senior Samantha Ealy returns as one of the top triple jumpers in the Bay League and also qualified for CIF last season. Our team will continue to get stronger as the season moves forward.”

Mira Costa’s boys will be led by CIF finalist pole vaulter Calvin Oury along with CIF qualifiers in Cody Kallenbach (hurdles), sprinters Andre Nieto and Tony Shar and discus/shot put standout Jonah Tavai.

The Mustangs also will rely on senior jumpers Ryan Fiorito and Ryan Pogson.

“Our boys team will be lead by mostly a senior group,” Russell said. “These guys are the leaders of our boys team and all are 4-year athletes for us.

Mira Costa will compete in the Palos Verdes Distance Invitational on Saturday and against Peninsula and Morningside on Wednesday.