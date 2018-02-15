Redondo girls earn third seed in CIF-SS soccer playoffs

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls soccer team earned the third seed in the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs after sharing the Bay League title with Peninsula and is a young team who quickly gained experience under the guidance of head coach Shelly Marsden.

Redondo (13-4-4) opens the postseason with a home game against Chaminade (10-8-3) on Thursday at 5 p.m. Second-round action takes place on Tuesday.

“Our league has great parity with Costa, Peninsula, Palos Verdes, and ourselves so close in talent and ability so winning the Bay League was really a long hard journey for our team,” Marsden said. “I feel like we carry a determination to win into the CIF rounds.

“Chaminade comes from a very strong Mission League so the draw is a tough one. But we have Sophie Crouts and Jadyn Bell coming back from injury and into the lineup. If we can make it past Chaminade we will also get Kayla Louie and Elle Marine back from injury and will then only miss our starting center back Kirin Smith who suffered a knee injury in our PV league game.”

One of Redondo’s two seniors is its captain and goalkeeper Ayala Lopez who has nine shutouts this season. Goals have come from many players with Saige Stock leading the pack. Making sure Celine Gehrig, Ava Watson, Emma Smith, and Gabby De la Cruz stay healthy and on point is essential to the Sea Hawk’s success.

“In soccer, the outcome is dependent on doing all the little things,” Marsden added. “This is a team that cares about following shots, making crossing runs, tracking on defense and they do it with great team chemistry always picking each other up. I’m hopeful this team will keep their season going into next week and beyond.”

Also competing in Division 3 is Mira Costa (16-6), who finished third in the Bay League. The Mustangs play at Canyon of Anaheim (7-9-4) on Thursday in its playoff opener.

We started off really strong in the pre-season and had some bumps in the middle but we finished off strong,” Costa coach Patty Perkinson said. “I feel the girls have peaked at the best time just as we are going into the playoffs. I am very confident with our team and believe we have a great shot to go far in the playoffs. This Costa team really plays with a lot of heart and determination.”

In Division 3, Peninsula (14-1-4) hosts Sonora (9-9-4) in its first-round game. Pioneer League champion North Torrance (16-7-2) hosts Pasadena Poly (8-9-2) and West Torrance (13-7-2) will travel to Alta Loma (17-3-5).

In Division 4, Bishop Montgomery (15-3-3) will host Chino (15-4-7) and El Segundo travel to take on Viewpoint (14-5-1).

Costa, Peninsula boys share Bay title

Mira Costa and Peninsula shared the Bay League championship with 8-2 records but won’t face each other again this season as Mira Costa and Redondo compete in Division 2 while Palos Verdes and Peninsula play in Division 1.

Mira Costa (14-4-2) hosts Moorpark (12-6-3) Friday at 3 p.m. while Redondo (13-12) faces a tough foe in No. 1 Valencia/Placentia (22-1-3).

Also competing in Division 2 are Pioneer League champion West Torrance (14-6-1) who hosts San Marcos (11-7-2) and South Torrance (12-4-5) who hosts Royal 6-9-2) on Friday.

In Division 1, Peninsula (11-7-4) hosts Crepi (11-6-2) while Palos Verdes (17-7-2) travels to Edison (16-4-2).

In Division 3, Bishop Montgomery (10-8-2) travels to take on Upland (12-5-5) at 5 p.m. while El Segundo (10-7-3) hosts Pacifica/Garden Grove (13-7-4) at 3 p.m. in the first round on Friday.

In Division 6, Prep League co-champion Chadwick (9-2-2) hosts Carpinteria (7-2-8) at 3 p.m.

For scores and schedules, visit cifss.org.