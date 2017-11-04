Redondo Beach about town

RBUSD reaches

Staff agreement

The Redondo Beach Unified School District Board of Education approved collective bargaining agreements with teacher and staff associations at its Oct. 24 meeting, putting an end to the latest round of negotiations. Agreements include one percent salary increases, classroom relocation stipends, assurances that extra duty assignments would be paid at an extra duty rate, and assurances that teachers granted a leave of absence who return during the same school year will be returned to their same position.

Classified staff will also receive one percent pay increases. The language was added with regards to appeals for disciplinary actions and grievances, as well as a one-time 0.6 percent salary increase. The District agreed to increase its annual allowance for classified employee safety equipment purchases. Early childhood education staff negotiated a one-percent salary increase, as well as the ability to use vacation time during an extended illness leave of absence after using all full-pay illness leave.

Cancer Support

essay contest

Cancer Support Community — Redondo Beach is offering a $2,500 prize for its annual essay contest. The contest is open to middle and high school students who share their stories on how cancer has touched their lives. Entries will go through a multi-round judging process that will include community leaders and local media representatives. Celebrity judge Carson Daly of “The Voice” will choose the finalists. CSCRB’s teen essay contest serves to raise awareness about the impact cancer has on teens. Second place is $1,000 and third place is $500. Entrants are required to be students aged 13 to 18 who have had a personal connection to cancer through a lost or living friend or family member and must reside within the CSCRB service area or have participated in CSCRB’s kid or teen programs. All essays must be received electronically by midnight on Thursday, Nov. 30. For more information visit CancerSupportRedondoBeach.org/essay, or contact Jill Gray at 310-376-3550 or Jill@cancersupportredondobeach.org.