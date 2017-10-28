Redondo Beach about town

Prescription Drug Take-Back scheduled this weekend

The Redondo Beach Police Department will take part in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back campaign with a take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 28.

People may drop off unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs to drop off, and they are not required to be in their original container. However illicit drugs, such as methamphetamine, cocaine or cannabis, liquids, or hypodermic needles. The program is free and anonymous. Drop-offs are taking place at 200 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. For questions regarding the event, please contact Officer Mike Diehr at 310-379-2493, ext. 2493.

Shade RB hosting craft beer and

prostate cancer education event

Shade Redondo Beach is partnering with Torrance Memorial Medical Center to their annual “Pints for Prostate” beer tasting and education event tonight, Thursday, October 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Movember Foundation, an international organization focused on research and support for men’s health. Funds will go to the foundation’s South Bay Mo Bros chapter. The event will be led by speakers Dr. Timothy Lesser, M.D. and Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, M.D. who will educate attendees on the importance of early detection of prostate cancer. Craft beer samplings will be provided by local breweries: King Harbor Brewing Company, Strand Brewing Company, and El Segundo Brewing Company. “Nothing brings a group of guys together like a craft beer fest and what a great time to inform everyone on how important it is to regularly screen for prostate cancer,” said Michael Zislis, owner Zislis Group. One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Prostate cancer is the most common among American men aside from skin cancer. A RSVP is required to attend. To RSVP, visit torrancememorial.org/movember or contact Judith Gassner at judith.gassner@tmmc.com or call (310) 517-4703. A $20 suggested donation via cash, check or card will be taken upon arrival at the door by representatives from the Movember Foundation. Shade Hotel Redondo Beach is located at 655 N. Harbor Dr.

Riviera Village ready for annual

Halloween Trick or Treat Stroll

Ghosts and goblins will mix with princesses and superheroes as Riviera Village hosts the annual Halloween Trick or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31. This event attracts thousands of children each year to enjoy Halloween in a safe and fun atmosphere. Catalina Ave. will be closed to traffic from Ave. I to Palos Verdes Blvd. Shops will hand out candy and treats from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit rivieravillage.net.