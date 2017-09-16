Redondo Beach About Town

[rb RUHS alumni house.jpg]

The restored exterior of the Redondo Union High School Alumni House. Photo courtesy Sharefest Community Development

Redondo Union High School

Alumni House restoration

to be completed in October

The old Redondo Union High School custodial building sat largely unused and unimproved over the past three decades. That is until several RUHS alumni and administrators decided to transform the building into an alumni house, showcasing historic memorabilia.

“The high school was reconstructed with public bond money, but the alumni house can only be repaired with private donations,” said Carl Dreizler, President of the Redondo Union High School Alumni House. “We anticipated it would take three to four years to raise the funds.”

That prompted RBUSD Superintendent Dr. Steven Keller to reach out to local non-profit Sharefest, which specializes in community development projects.

“We live for collaborations like this,” said Chad Mayer, Executive Director of Sharefest. “By matching donors with private companies who want to give back, the RUHS Alumni House saved tens of thousands of dollars and years off the calendar.”

With Sharefest’s help, the Alumni House connected with home developer The Morgan Group.

“We do numerous remodels each year. No project has been more special than the RUHS Alumni House,” said Richard Steigner, a spokesman for The Morgan Group. “Our employees and contractors are either donating their services or working for a fraction of their normal rate. It’s a blessing to be a part of this project.”

Donations to the RUHS Alumni House began in February 2016. Construction began in June and is expected to be complete by October 6, when a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held prior to the varsity football homecoming game. The renovation includes new electrical and plumbing, kitchen, bathrooms, floors, roof, windows and new paint.

“The opening of the RUHS Alumni House provides us with the opportunity to celebrate our incredible history, display our amazing memorabilia, and celebrate our wonderful and supportive Sea Hawk alumni,” said RUHS Prinicpal Jens Brandt. “The collaboration with our Superintendent Dr. Steven Keller, our district office, Sharefest, and the Morgan Group has been absolutely fantastic. Everyone has pitched in to make this RUHS dream come true.”