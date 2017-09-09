Redondo Beach About Town

Cancer Support Community

seeks volunteer assistants

Cancer Support Community-Redondo Beach is seeking volunteers to help with the front reception including phone and computer tasks. Shifts are Monday through Friday, with morning, afternoon and short evening shifts available. Persons interested in helping an organization which aims to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients, contact Nicole Torres at 310-376-3550, or nicole@cancersupportredondobeach.org. For more information, visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

LA Kings 5K/10K charity race

takes over streets on Sept. 9

On Saturday, Sept. 9th, the LA Kings and Kings Care Foundation will be hosting a 5K/10K race fundraiser, benefiting the Hydrocephalus Association, in Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach. The race will start and end in the Riviera Village, traveling through Redondo Beach and into Hermosa Beach. More than 3,000 participants are expected. Residents should be aware of expected traffic delays and parking concerns in the areas west of Pacific Coast Highway and south of Herondo Street, extending to the Riviera Village.

Registration for the event starts at $55 for the 5K and includes a Kings preseason game voucher, T-shirt, and a race medal. Walk-up registrations begin at 6 a.m. on race day.

For more information, visit nhl.com/kings or call (310) 535-4421.