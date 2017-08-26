Redondo Beach About Town



Nora Girault, Sue Johnson, James Jackman, George Schane and Karen Weigel were among two dozen Redondo Beach Rotarians who helped optometrists conduct eye exams of over 200 Redondo elementary school students at the South Bay Adult School last Wednesday. Nearly half of the students were found to have vision problems and given free prescriptive glasses. The Rotarian’s annual Vision to Learn program provides free eye exams and glasses to children throughout Southern California. To learn more about the Redondo Rotarians, visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/2507 — Ann Shea





