Redondo Beach About Town

Paddleout for fallen LA firefighter

Kelly Wong scheduled for Sat.

When LA firefighter Dave Gastelum speaks about Kelly Wong, his fallen crewmate from LAFD Station 92, the emotion weighs heavily on him.

Wong, he said, was a 6-foot-3, 240 pounds of “lean muscle,” dedicated to his job, his wife Danielle and his son Colton.

“But he was the most gentle soul, and the sweetest guy,” Gastelum said.

Wong was 29 years old when he died on June 5, two days after falling six stories from an aerial ladder during a downtown L.A. training exercise.

His son, Colton, is 10 months old. Gastelum, a father himself, has helped lead efforts to support Colton and Danielle, setting up a memorial paddle out and fundraiser to celebrate the young boy’s first birthday.

“We want to be there, making his first birthday awesome,” Gastellum said. “To show Kelly’s little guy that we’re here for him.”

The paddleout begins at 10 a.m. at Burnout, across from 1802 Esplanade. The party continues at noon when firefighters from across the county will join Redondo Beach firefighters in a celebration that includes live music, food and drinks and a flyover by Torrance Airport’s Tiger Squadron aircraft display team.

Donation $40, includes food ticket and a memorial T-shirt. $5 raffle tickets. Proceeds will benefit the Wong family.