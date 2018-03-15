Redondo Beach About Town

RBPD partners to teach

canine first-aid and CPR

Two new dates, March 25 and April 14, have been added to Canine First Aid and CPR instruction classes offered by the Redondo Beach Police Department and poochparamedic.com.

Registrants to the six-hour class will learn how to perform rescue breathing and emergency restraints, treat wounds, set splints, and bandages, and immediately respond to poisoning, electrocution, heat stroke and other concerns.

Registration costs $99, and proceeds will benefit the Redondo Beach Police Foundation’s K-9 Team. For more information, or to sign up, visit poochparamedic.com or call 424-903-5824.