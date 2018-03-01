Redondo Beach About Town

North Redondo Bikeway Improvement

Public Workshop planned for Saturday

The City of Redondo Beach Public Works Department is hosting a public workshop to seek public input for the Conceptual Design for the North Redondo Bikeway Improvements Project on Saturday, March 3, at the Redondo Beach North Branch Library, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Designs for the project indicate a widened bike path, improved landscaping, and an additional parking lot paved with decomposed granite along the Edison Right of Way greenbelt strip, east of Phelan Lane, along Artesia Boulevard. Designs can be seen at redondo.org. For more information, contact City Engineer Andrew Winje at 310-318-0661, or andrew.winje@redondo.org.

Boat Launch Workshop

scheduled for March 10

The second of two public workshops to discuss potential locations for a public boat launch in King Harbor will take place on Saturday, March 10, at the King Harbor Yacht Club. The workshops come in the wake of the passage of Measure C, which rezoned the harbor area to, in part, prevent construction of a boat launch at Mole B, a man-made outcropping near King Harbor’s northernmost boundary.

The second public workshop will run from 9;30 a.m. to noon at King Harbor Yacht Club, 280 Yacht Club Way. For more information, contact Waterfront and Economic Development Director Stephen Proud, at 310-218-0631, ext. 2246, or at stephen.proud@redondo.org.