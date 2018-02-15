Redondo Beach About Town

Former Dodger and daughter visit Redondo Union High School

Former Dodger Eric Karros and his daughter Mikah Maly-Karros spoke to more than 250 parents and students at Redondo Union High School on Feb. 6, on the importance of knowing your child and their purpose.

Maly-Karros explained how, as a Beach Cities teen, she struggled to perform perfectly and turned to alcohol to cope.

Today, she is earning her license to be a marriage and family therapist and works with teens who are struggling under hidden pressure. The event was part of Beach Cities Health District’s monthly Families Connected Speaker Series in partnership with South Bay Families Connected.

Panhellenic Alumnae Scholarship Applications

The Panhellenic Alumnae South Bay Association awards scholarships to recent South Bay high school graduates who plan to attend a four-year institution where National Panhellenic Conference sororities are established. Scholarships are also awarded to NPC sorority members who are undergraduate or graduate students from the South Bay. Scholarships will be awarded for the 2018-2019 academic year. Over the past 51 years, approximately $500,000 in scholarships have been awarded. Applications are due no later than March 9, 2018. For applications and more information, visit SouthBayPanhellenic.com.

Redondo announces ‘Kid Kit’ program

The Beryl Heights Elementary School Girl Scout Troop 2205 is creating Kid Kits, which will be placed in Redondo Beach Police Department vehicles to help children who may be affected by traumatic incidents. These Kid Kits will contain items for children of all ages, from babies to teenagers. Officers will offer items from the Kid Kits to children to help soothe and occupy them while the situation is being dealt with.

The Kid Kit program will be kicked-off at the Feb. 20 Redondo Beach City Council meeting.