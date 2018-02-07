Redondo Beach About Town

Coffee With a Cop

at Sacks on the Beach

on Valentine’s Day

Share some love, and coffee, with officers from Redondo Beach Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. during the latest edition of RBPD’s ongoing Coffee With a Cop series. Coffee With a Cop aims to bring police together with members of the community in a friendly, informal environment to discuss community issues, build relationships and enjoy a good cup of coffee. All community members are invited to attend. The events give residents a chance to interact with police outside of emergencies or emotional situations and ask about RBPD’s work throughout the city.

For further information, email Officer Mike Diehr at mike.diehr@redondo.org, or call 310-379-2477, ext. 2493.

Crawfish Eating Contest

at Ragin Cajun Cafe

Ragin Cajun Cafe, at 525 S. Pacific Coast Highway, will be holding its first annual Crawfish Eating Contest on Feb. 10, as part of this year’s Mardi Gras Week celebration. The contest takes place at noon, on Feb. 10. Contestants will have 15 minutes to eat as much crawfish as they possibly can, and the winner will be the person who eats the most crawfish by weight. The winner will take home a $300 gift certificate to Ragin Cajun Cafe. Entry fees are $25 per contestant, and registration will close on Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 310-540-7403, or visit facebook.com/ragincajuncafe.

South Bay Parkland Conservancy

to host Wilderness Park Cleanup

The South Bay Parkland Conservancy is inviting the community to join them on Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a cleanup event at Redondo Beach’s Wilderness Park.

The cleanup will focus on enhancing native plant habitats throughout the park as the organization endeavors to revitalize the public park. Gloves and tools will be provided, as well as snacks and water, though home gardeners are encouraged to bring their own tools, especially rakes.

For more information, visit SouthBayParks.org.