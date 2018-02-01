Redondo Beach About Town

Watch for traffic delays

around Super Bowl 10K

On Sunday, Feb. 4, Redondo Beach will host the 40th Annual Super Bowl 10K race in Redondo Beach near the Pier/Harbor areas. The city expects there will be approximately 8,000 participants. Traffic delays and parking concerns are expected in the areas west of Pacific Coast Highway, and south of Herondo Street extending to Riviera Village, between the hours of 6 and 11 a.m.

For questions about the event, contact the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce at 310-376-6911, or Kevin Carrera with Spectrum Sports Management, at (909) 399-3553. Additional information can be found at redondo10k.com.

Opera Talks focus on ‘Candide’

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Redondo Beach Public Library will present an Opera Talk on the opera “Candide”, in partnership with The Opera League of Los Angeles. Opera Talks are 50-minute, interactive presentations led by LA Opera’s Community Educators.

Candide is about human folly, foolishness and youthful innocence. An unrelenting series of ridiculously unfortunate events makes Candide question everything he has been taught.

The program is free and open to the public, no registration is required. Light refreshments are provided by the Friends of the Redondo Beach Public Library.

The program will be held in the second-floor Meeting Room at the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free underground parking is available at the Library.

For more information on programs and services at Redondo Beach Public Library, call (310) 318-0675, option 5, or visit www.redondo.org/library

West Basin Water District hosts

Lunch and Learn at SEA Lab

West Basin Municipal Water District is providing interactive lunch and learn-style classes. The Water District offers attendees a free lunch while learning about water issues, what West Basin is doing to secure quality water supplies for our future and available programs for our community. The first class takes place on Friday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at SEA Lab’s Water Education Center, 1021 N. Harbor Dr.

Reservations are required. For more information, visit westbasin.org/lunchandlearn, email info@westbasin.org or call 310-660-6243.