Redondo Beach About Town

Former Dodger to speak at RUHS

Former Dodgers player Eric Karros and his daughter Mikah Maly-Karros will speak at the Redondo Union High School Auditorium, on the topic of “Purpose vs. Passion” on Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Karros and his daughter will discuss the litany of activities available to kids and teenagers, as well as the importance of thinking about who kids want to be when they grow up, rather than what they want to be.

The event is part of the Families Connected Speaker Series. The series was developed through BCHD’s partnership with South Bay Families Connected, and the Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach school districts.

The event is free. For more information, and to register, visit SouthBayFamiliesConnected.org/events.

Free Fitness Weekends to kick off

The Beach Cities Health District will once again partner with local gyms and fitness studios to provide more than 30 classes during their annual Free Fitness Weekends.

Strength-Cardio, Yoga-Pilates and Barre-Dance class categories will be offered across the Beach Cities starting on February 9-11, with follow-up weekends in March and April.

A full schedule of classes, from yoga to strength training, to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, can be found at BCHD.org/FreeFitness.

Police Sergeant promotions announced

The Redondo Beach Police Department has announced the promotion of two officers to the rank of sergeant.

Sgt. Justin Korte began his work in 2006 with RBPD when he was a Police Cadet. Korte became a sworn police officer in 2008.

Korte worked a variety of assignments as an officer including: Patrol, South Bay Platoon, Crisis Negotiations Team, Investigations Unit, and Field Training Officer.

Sgt. Brian Weiss was hired by RBPD as a Domestic Violence Victims Advocate in 1997 and then as a Police Officer in 2008.

Weiss’s list of assignments include: Patrol, Pier/Harbor Unit, Field Training Officer, SWAT officer, and the Directed Enforcement Unit. Weiss served from 2004 to 2012 in the United States Marine Corps, Reserve Light Armored Reconnaissance, and was deployed in Afghanistan and East Africa.

Upon completion of a training program, Korte and Weiss will be assigned as Patrol Division supervisors.