Redondo Beach About Town

Volunteers needed for Jan. 24

South Bay Homeless Count

The South Bay Cities Council of Government is looking for 550 volunteers to support the South Bay’s portion of the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

On Jan. 24, from 8 to 11 p.m., volunteers and officials will work together to cover more than 4,500 road miles to count the homeless population in 12 South Bay regions.

Redondo Beach volunteers are asked to meet at Anderson Park Senior Center, 3007 Vail Avenue. Volunteers wishing to support El Segundo, Hermosa Beach or Manhattan Beach are asked to meet at the Hermosa Beach City Council Chambers, 1315 Valley Drive.

For more information, visit lahsa.org/homeless-count, or theycountwillyou.org.

South Bay Women’s March 2018

meets at King Harbor on Jan. 20

A Family Friendly March has been organized for Women’s March Anniversary weekend, January 20, at Redondo Beach’s King Harbor. The Progressive Parents of the South Bay will meet in front of Ruby’s Diner, 245 N. Harbor Drive, at 10 a.m.

The previous iteration of the South Bay Women’s March, coinciding with other national Women’s Marches across the country on Jan. 21 last year, drew over 1,800 participants marching for many reasons, from health care to women’s rights, to general hope in the face of what was then considered an uncertain future under the Trump administration.

“I feel it’s my duty as a woman and my duty as a citizen to demonstrate, and I am patriotic,” Redondo Beach resident Melanie Cohen said during last year’s march.

Discuss ‘Filmmaking for Change’

at Redondo Beach Public Library

On Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to noon, the Redondo Beach Main Library will host Jon Fitzgerald, author, and co-founder of the South Bay Music and Film Festival, to discuss his book “Filmmaking for Change,” and show related movie clips.

The discussion is intended for filmmakers of all passions and experience levels and will discuss the film as a form for social and political activism.

Copies of the book will be available for sale. For more information on Fitzgerald, visit filmmakingforchange.com. For more on the event, visit redondo.org/library.