Redondo Beach About Town

Leaf blower ban has given initial OK by City Council

The Redondo Beach City Council has initially approved a ban on leaf blowers in residential areas, following similar bans in neighboring Hermosa and Manhattan Beach. The ban would not apply to commercial zones. The ordinance legislating the ban is being written by city staff and must be discussed and approved twice more at future City Council meetings before it can take effect.

Redondo Beach Library offers

Senior Life Planning Classes

A free five-part series of Senior Life Planning classes, in partnership with H.E.L.P., Healthcare, and Elder Law Programs Corporation, will begin at the Redondo Beach Main Library in February. The workshops will address healthcare and finances, trust and probate, financial planning, alcohol and drug awareness and elder care and residential home choices.

The classes are free, open to the public, and do not require reservations. All classes are on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon, starting February 1.