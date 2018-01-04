Redondo Beach About Town

The King Harbor Yacht Club and Redondo Beach Police Department are holding a “Barbecue at the Boat” for boaters to view the department’s new police vessel.

The $115,000 police boat were authorized for purchase in Oct. by the Redondo Beach City Council, with the purpose of adding coverage to the coast between San Pedro and Marina del Rey.

Visitors will have an opportunity to chat with the officers operating the vessel and learn about its operation and mission for the water on and around King Harbor.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. At King Harbor Yacht Club, 280 Yacht Club Way, on Saturday, Jan. 6. Email MarkLHansen@aol.com to RSVP for the barbecue.

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

comes to Redondo Beach City Hall

The Redondo Beach Police Department is partnering with the Red Cross in the Battle of the Badges campaign. The Battle of the Badges is an opportunity for all badge carrying personnel, along with their friends and family to positively impact our community to see who can donate the most blood and ultimately help save the most lives.

Blood supplies typically fall to critically low levels during the winter months. Donors can have a substantial impact on the availability of blood for accident victims, cancer patients, premature babies and burn patients.

The drive takes place on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In front of the Redondo Beach Police Station, 401 Diamond St. To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org

and enter sponsor code BADGESOCAL, or contact Ofc. Michael Diehr at (310) 379-2477 x2493.

SEA Lab’s January Fishtivities

Have fun learning about Redondo Beach’s amazing coastal sea life at the SEA Lab, a marine-life science center that provides guests with hands-on guided tours of marine life in the area and educational programs about oceans and marine life.

On January 6th, join in free Fishtivites, featuring fun crafts. Located at 1021 North Harbor Drive at the edge of King Harbor, this marine education center also hosts field trips, summer camps and birthday parties which can be arranged by calling 310.318.7432.

Correction

A photograph depicting Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand running during the LA Kings Beach Cities 5K/10K, in the Dec. 28 story “Rebranding Redondo” was incorrectly captioned. Jason Kihara was the photographer who took the shot.

We apologize for the error.