Redondo Beach About Town

Hotel Toy Drive

The Redondo Beach Visitors Bureau and seven Redondo hotels are calling for locals and visitors to donate unwrapped gifts to benefit South Bay families through the local non-profit Cheer for Children. The seven hotels are: The Portofino Hotel & Marina, 260 Portofino Way, Crowne Plaza Redondo Beach, 300 N Harbor Drive, The Redondo Beach Hotel, 400 N Harbor Drive, Residence Inn Redondo Beach, 2420 Marine Avenue, Shade Hotel Redondo Beach, 655 N Harbor Drive, Homewood Suites Redondo Beach, 2430 Marine Avenue, Hilton Garden Inn Redondo Beach, 2410 Marine Avenue.

The hotels will be accepting donations through Dec. 19.

Three of the participating hotels, the Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites and Residence Inn hotels, are offering donors $10 off per night when booking online and donating a gift valued at $5 or more. Portofino is offering donors complimentary desserts at Baleen Kitchen,

In 2016, Cheer for Children delivered gifts to over local 1,300 children. The Redondo-based non-profit organization operates on an all-volunteer basis and has worked to support South Bay families in need since 1985.

Santa’s Sleigh

The City of Redondo Beach and the Redondo Beach Police Officers Association will once again be helping Santa Claus along his journey through Redondo Beach. Every day through Dec. 14, Santa will be making his rounds through Redondo, one route, and neighborhood at a time, starting in North Redondo and finishing on the Avenues.

Santa’s helpers will pull the sleigh as close to the curb as possible so he’ll be able to see everyone, though he will not be stopping on busy streets, such as Manhattan Beach Blvd., Aviation Blvd., Artesia Blvd., Grant Ave., 190th Street, Prospect Ave., PCH, or Catalina Ave.

If the weather turns for the worse on any of his scheduled days, the routes will be made up on Friday, Dec. 15, Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17.

For more information, go to www.redondo.org/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=35266.



Clothing and Shoe Drive

Flair Cleaners, 1900 Artesia Blvd, is holding its 15th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. All donations will be cleaned, if needed, and given to local nonprofits. This year the drive will benefit the Los Angeles Mission, MEND, and Helping Hands for the Blind.

“We all have something lying around, like the stack of shirts your son has outgrown, or the clothes that you’re just never going to wear,” said Gary Futterman, owner, Flair Cleaners. “Now is the time to get them out of the closet and into the hands of those who need them most.”

Donate only new or gently used items in good condition. Empty all pockets before donating. Clothing and shoes can be placed in the donation boxes in each Flair Cleaners store. While all types of clothing are needed, jeans, professional clothing, and accessories are appreciated.