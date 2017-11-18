Redondo Beach about town

General Plan Vision Statement survey closes Thursday, Nov. 16

The Redondo Beach General Plan Advisory Committee is seeking residents to help develop a Vision Statement looking toward the year 2040. A draft vision statement, mentioning Redondo’s beach lifestyle and family-friendly culture, alongside the city’s “embrace of creativity, innovation, and technological advances” is available for review at redondo.org/PLANredondo.

The GPAC, a 27 member group of residents appointed by the Mayor and City Council, will work over an 18 month period and is scheduled to meet publicly at the Redondo Beach Public Library 10 times throughout that span. The next meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., at RBPL’s second-floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway.

For more information on the GPAC, visit Redondo.org/PLANredondo or Facebook.com/PLANredondobeach.

Quiet your mind, open your heart

Free Meditation and Labyrinth path walk at the Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach. 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. At 6:30 p.m., Dr. Kathi Wolfrum will give a 15 minute seated guided meditation with emphasis on the body’s chakra energy centers. For more information, call Vernetta Lieb at 949-374-2502 or Jane Zumbro at 310-782-9750.

Free Flu Vaccines in North Redondo

The City of Redondo Beach is extending invitations for a free flu vaccine at the Redondo Beach North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17. For more information call (310) 318-0650.

It’s time for a talk

Families Connected Parent Chat is a partnership between South Bay Families Connected and Beach Cities Health District. A free support group open to all parents with teens led by a licensed professional. 10 to 11 a.m. at Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., #102. No registration required. Visit bchd.org/familiesconnected for information.

BCHD lunch with Woman’s Club

The Beach Cities Health District will be presenting a program at the Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach’s Luncheon Meeting. $15 at the door. 11 a.m. Redondo Beach historical Clubhouse, 400 S Broadway, Redondo Beach. Please contact Karen at 310-339-4818 for Reservations.