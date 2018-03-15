Advertisement
Redondo Beach Police Beat

Under the Influence of Controlled Substance/ID Theft

On Wednesday, March 7, Redondo Beach police contacted a man believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance near the intersection of Artesia and Aviation Boulevards.

After making contact with the man, officers determined he was intoxicated and arrested him for further investigation. Once in the jail, the suspect was found to be in possession of several credit cards/personal identifying information in other people’s names.

 

by David Mendez

David Mendez is the beat reporter for Redondo Beach. If you've got tips, questions, or just want to talk, feel free to reach out on Twitter, via email or by phone, at 424-269-2834.

