Redondo Beach Police Beat
Under the Influence of Controlled Substance/ID Theft
On Wednesday, March 7, Redondo Beach police contacted a man believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance near the intersection of Artesia and Aviation Boulevards.
After making contact with the man, officers determined he was intoxicated and arrested him for further investigation. Once in the jail, the suspect was found to be in possession of several credit cards/personal identifying information in other people’s names.
