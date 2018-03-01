Redondo Beach Police Beat

Package theft

On Monday, Feb. 19, at 1:31 p.m., Redondo Beach Police were dispatched to a radio call of a suspect seen taking packages from the doorstep of a residence in the 900 block of Esplanade. Three male subjects were seen getting into a vehicle, and the reporting party was able to obtain a license plate. The vehicle was stopped by the Palos Verdes Police Department at 2100 Palos Verdes Drive West. Redondo officers responded to the location and found packages and mail from the Esplanade residence. The witness was transported to the scene and positively identified the suspects, who were subsequently arrested.

Terrorist Threats

RBPD dispatch received multiple calls regarding a threat at Redondo Union High School on Feb. 22. Officers contacted the various reporting parties but could not substantiate a credible threat. All were reporting a similar threat sent via social media but could not provide any further details regarding the threat or what spurred the warning. Detectives also investigated the threat. Officers provided extra patrol during the next school day and no unusual events were reported.

Stolen Vehicle/Pursuit/Assault w/ Deadly Weapon on Officer

On Friday, Feb. 23, RBPD officers attempted a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle, but the vehicle fled with officers in pursuit. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect drove directly at the officers, nearly colliding. The pursuit ended when the suspects collided with two vehicles and a raised curb at Camino Real and S. Prospect Ave. Three suspects fled the vehicle on foot and were detained after three separate foot pursuits with the assistance of officers from Torrance PD. During the onscene investigation, officers determined that the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle and were also suspects in various residential burglaries. The other parties in the vehicles involved in the collision were not hurt.