Redondo Beach Police Beat

Fatal traffic collision

A single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision occurred in the area of Aviation Blvd. and Huntington Lane around 2 a.m. on Feb. 17. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle on its side. The vehicle contained 5 occupants, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene despite live-saving efforts from officers. The driver was found to not be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. All other occupants were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The collision is under investigation by the traffic unit.

Commercial Burglary

Redondo Beach Police responded to the report of two vehicle burglaries at the 2900 block of 182nd Street on Feb. 13, at 7:31 a.m. Upon contact with the victim, officer learns that two construction vehicles were broken into for tools. As the victim had been burglarized on prior occasions, they had removed all of their tools from the vehicles before parking them for the night. The only loss was the damage to the vehicles.

Suspects entered the locked parking area of the Redondo Beach Union School District, on the 1400 block of Inglewood Ave., at 2:27 a.m. on Feb. 13, by cutting the padlock on the gate. Suspects then broke into four school district work trucks, removing tools. Suspects exited at 2:38 am in a dark-colored sedan. Video footage was recovered.

Lewd Conduct

A young victim was walking home from school on Monday, Feb. 12 at 2:40 p.m., along the 2600 block of Grant Ave when he observed a male subject sitting in a parked vehicle masturbating. The suspect made direct eye contact with the victim. The victim ran to his home and the suspect drove off. The suspect was described as a male 25-30 years old, dark complexion and wearing dark clothing. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a dark color 4-door sedan.

Lewd Conduct/Resisting Arrest/Battery on an Officer

Officers responded to a business on the 500 block of N. Pacific Coast Highway at 10:07 a.m. on Feb. 17, regarding a male soliciting sex of female employees. Officers located the subject in the area but he fled and evaded the officers. After a brief search, the subject was located but again fled from officers. Officers were able to overtake the suspect and use of force was needed to take him into custody. During the struggle, the suspect was combative and spat on an officer. The suspect was booked without further incident.