Redondo Beach Police Beat

Burglary

On Jan. 3, around 8:30 p.m., three suspects entered a business on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Boulevard and attempted to steal merchandise. When they were confronted by store security, the suspects pushed a shopping cart at the guard, causing injury, and then fled in a vehicle described as a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Police are searching for a black male adult in his 20s, approximately 5’6” and 160 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a thin build. That suspect was accompanied by two other black males, though there is no further description on the two.

Information related to the crime may be called into Redondo Beach Police at 310-379-2477.