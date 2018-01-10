Redondo Beach Police Beat

Retired LASD deputy wounded

in late-night shooting on Avenues

A retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy and Redondo Beach resident was shot after answering his door at his home in the 500 block of Avenue G early Thursday morning.

Redondo Beach Police responded to the home 12:28 a.m. regarding a 911 call from a resident reporting he was shot. The victim, a 75-year-old male whose identity has not yet been released by Redondo Beach Police, was found to have been shot in the abdomen and wrist.

According to police, a suspect knocked on the victim’s door and asked for an unknown person. The victim looked out at the suspect through a window near the door, then the suspect fired at least two shots through the window. The suspect then ran eastbound down Avenue G toward Prospect Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 5-foot, 5-inches tall. RBPD confirmed that the victim worked with LACSD and retired in 1978. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment and is expected to recover. Police are not aware of any connection between the victim’s time with LASD and this shooting. The shooting is under investigation.