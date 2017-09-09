Redondo Beach Police Beat

Fatal vehicle/bicycle collision

A bicyclist was killed on September 4, around 9:16 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Felton Lane. Emergency responders located the male bicyclist lying unresponsive in the street near the intersection. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His identity was unknown at press time. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the collision, according to police. The police department is requesting anyone who has information or who may have seen the collision to contact Investigator Clint Daniel at (310) 379-2477 ext. 2721.

Pedestrian Stop / Narcotics Arrest

A Redondo Beach police officer stopped a pedestrian for jaywalking across Artesia Boulevard in the 2700 block on Aug. 27, at 8:05 a.m. The subject admitted that he was on probation with search conditions. He was then searched and methamphetamine was found in his possession. The man stated that he was staying at a local hotel and had a room key in his possession. More meth was found in his hotel room, as well as other items used for packaging and sales. The suspect and his girlfriend, who was in the room, were placed under arrest. While at the jail the male admitted that all of the meth was his, so charges against the female were dismissed and she was released from jail. 31.57 grams of meth were recovered.