Redondo Beach Police Beat

Suspected murder attempt

On Monday, Aug. 7, at 7:23 p.m., Redondo Beach Police received a call of gun shots fired on the 1300 block of Amethyst Street. The reporting party indicated he heard a gunshot coming from his neighbor’s apartment and saw two male suspects running from the location. The suspects entered two vehicles and left the scene. Officers responded to the location and contacted an apartment resident who said he had lit a firework in the apartment and nothing had happened. He was detained outside while officers conducted a sweep of the apartment. While in the apartment, officers found an expended shell casing and narcotics. A second subject indicated he was in his friend’s apartment and there was a shooting. He said three suspects were at the location to purchase narcotics from his friend and they all produced handguns. He said his hands were bound and one suspect put a gun to his head. At one point one of the suspects fired one shot in the residence. Detectives were called to the scene and executed a search warrant at the location, locating a large amount of marijuana and cocaine in the apartment. The resident was arrested for possession of marijuana for sales and possession of cocaine for sales.



Hit and Run/DUI

A patrol officer was flagged down by citizen Aug. 8 at 11:48 a.m regarding a hit and run the citizen had observed on. The suspect vehicle was seen headed southbound on S. Catalina Avenue from P.V. Boulevard. After the information was broadcast officers located the suspect vehicle unoccupied in a parking lot at Avenue D and Pacific Coast Highway. Officers determined that the vehicle was registered in south Redondo Beach and began checking the area.

Officers found a subject matching the description at Catalina and Knob Hill Avenues and detained him. The witness positively identified the subject as the driver, who was also found to be under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was booked on hit and run and drunk driving without incident.