Redondo Beach Police Beat

DUI, Injury hit and run

On March 24 at 7:23 p.m., a car traveling northbound on Pacific Coast Highway lost control and veered across the southbound lanes, colliding with a curb and the Marie Callender’s storefront in the 1200 block of PCH, injuring a person inside the business.

After the crash, the driver fled and Redondo Beach Police set up a containment. The driver was spotted by witnesses, who eventually detained her nearby the crash site. Police found the driver to show signs of alcohol and drug intoxication, and placed her under arrest for a hit and run causing injury. The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment of an arm injury.

Residential Burglary Attempt

On March 22, at 2:18 p.m., a resident in the 2000 block of Bataan Road called Redondo Beach Police to report a suspect she saw using a knife to pry open her window. As police responded, dispatch received a call from a neighboring house about a suspect breaking into storage containers. That suspect was being detained by residents.

Upon arrival officers detained three suspects, one of whom was slightly injured during a scuffle with one of the homeowners. After interviewing neighbors, two suspects were arrested without incident for burglary and attempted burglary. The injured subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment then released to police custody.