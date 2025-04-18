Subscribe Now

Redondo Beach King Harbor Yacht Club opens 2025 season

King Harbor Yacht Club Opening Day directors, from left to right, members Steve Izant, Pat Light, Phil Jay, Gary Sofia and Graham Hebson. Photo courtesy BigDMac Photography

King Harbor Yacht Club marked its 76th boating season Sunday, April 6, with traditional “Opening Day” ceremonies. 

The long-standing practice originated in the northeast, timed for when ice melts off of waterways.

The word every year from Redondo Beach, though, is that the only melting ice found is in Yacht Club members’ drinks.

Guests at Opening Day included commodores from sister yacht clubs, officers from regional boating associations and three directors from the United States Sailing Association.

Redondo Beach Mayor Jim Light appeared, representing the city, and gave updates on planned harbor improvements and recognized club members’ contributions to the city. 

Light also presented a proclamation for KIng Harbor Yacht Club (KHYC) being named Senior Yacht Club of the Year last year by the Southern California Yachting Association, which includes 87 boating clubs, some in Arizona, Nevada and Baja.

The mayor also introduced Chadwick Castle, the new city councilman for the harbor district.

RBFD harbor master Curt Mahoney was also on hand, along with five city harbor commissioners and police captain Jeffrey Mendence. Also, representatives from Harbor Patrol, Baywatch and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary attended. Field representatives came from the offices of regional government leaders; Congressman Ted Lieu, State Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, State Senator Ben Allen and County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

Special guests at KHYC Opening Day included Commissioner Gonzalo Medina, from the California Division of Boating and Waterways, and local U.S. Coast Guard sector Lt. Brandon Towle.

The event included barbecue, and dancing to the Brent George Band. Twenty hospitality boats offered snacks and drinks. Outgoing KHYC Commodore Andy Beggs acted as chairman for the celebration. 

The club’s new commodore is retired Navy captain James Lee, who taught sailing at the Naval Academy as well as locally. 

Among its annual activities, King Harbor Yacht Club hosts sailboat races, open to community members interested in crewing. The club was founded in 1960, formed by the merger of Win’Ard Yacht Club and Redondo Harbor Yacht Club. ER

